City of Champlin temporary facility closures

In its efforts to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus, effective Wednesday, March 18, 2020, the City of Champlin will be temporarily closing public access to all City facilities for two weeks. This will include access to City Hall, the Champlin Ice Forum, the Public Works facility, the Park and Recreation facility and the Champlin Community Center. In addition, all City Park and Recreation events and Police Department Outreach events for this time frame are cancelled or postponed.
During this time, City staff will continue to work and the City will be open for business. City employees will remain available by phone or email. City staff will continue to monitor and assess the situation presented by the COVID-19 virus and these measures will be re-evaluated over the next two weeks.
For the latest information of COVID-19 please visit https://www.cdc.gov/COVID-19
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.