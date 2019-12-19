With the upcoming holidays, city offices will be closed.

Champlin city offices will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Dec. 24, before closing for the rest of the day and for Wednesday, Dec. 25. Offices will also be closed Wednesday, Jan. 1.

The offices in the city of Dayton will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 24 and Wednesday, Dec. 25, and Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Maple Grove city offices will close at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 24. They will also be closed Wednesday, Dec. 25 and Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Osseo City Hall will be closed Tuesday and Wednesdays, Dec. 24, 25 and 31 and Jan. 1.

The Hennepin County Library- Osseo branch located inside Osseo City Hall will be open Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments