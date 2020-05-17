May 18 marks the beginning of Governor Tim Walz Stay Safe MN order. Area cities are working on plans to open their doors to the public while keeping city staff and the public safe. Some cities are opening to the public, such as Dayton. The city of Osseo is staying closed until June 1. And the cities of Maple Grove and Champlin are working on opening dates.
In Dayton on May 18, City Hall will be open to the public with social distancing practices in place. Staff recommends people call ahead with questions at 763-427-4589, visit the city’s website (cityofdaytonmn.com) for updates and continuing to use the outside drop box for payments.
The city of Osseo’s Emergency Management Team decided to extend the closure of Osseo City Hall, the Osseo Community Center and the Hennepin County Library Osseo branch until June 1. The team is working towards implementing safety precautions on how to open up city campus facilities, trying to ensure that all staff and visitors are safe and that there is ample equipment and cleaning operations. City meetings will be held by teleconference until further notice. The city’s website (DiscoverOsseo.com) has details on how to watch meetings, and more.
As of now, the cities of Maple Grove and Champlin are working on reopening plans.
