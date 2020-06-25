Cities create modified summer programs, events schedules

With restrictions being loosened across the state recently from the stay-at-home and stay safe orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic, area cities have created modified summer recreation programs and events.
Current guidelines set forth by Gov. Tim Walz allow for groups of no more 250 people in an outdoor space while keeping social distancing practices.
CHAMPLIN
In Champlin, a modified list of summer youth events are planned. Champlin Parks and Recreation has created a new summer recreation brochure, which can be found at ci.champlin.mn.us/parks-and-recreation.
The city of Champlin is hosting a Dinner and a Movie Friday, Aug. 14. The movie Moana or the Goonies will be shown. Check back with Champlin Parks and Recreation at a later date for more information.
The splash pad at Andrews Park still remains closed at this time. Call 763-923-7127 for updates.
MAPLE GROVE
The city of Maple Grove is offering a modified Sounds of Summer concert series and yoga classes.
The Maple Grove Town Green will host several upcoming concerts at the band shell. Upcoming concerts include: The Elements on June 29, Dred I Dread on July 15, and Chmielewski Fun Time Band on July 20. All performances are at 7 p.m. For most up-to-date information, follow @towngreenmaplegrove on Facebook.
There are two drive-in movies happening. Upcoming movies include: “Despicable Me” on July 12 and “Home” on Aug. 16. Cost is $20 a car. Visit webtrac.maplegrovemn.gov for more information.
Several drop-in yoga classes will be happening in Maple Grove this summer. Free-will offerings will be taken at the yoga classes mentioned below.
Sunset yoga will be Wednesday evenings at the Town Green near the lake. Sessions are from 7 to 8 p.m. now through Aug. 19, or from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 to Sept. 16.
Sun Salutation Saturdays are Saturday mornings from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Garden in Central Park of Maple Grove. Events run now to Aug. 29, expect July 4.
To learn more, check out the new summer parks and recreation guide.
The city has opened some park facilities and programs. The community center ice arena, dome turf field, Fernbrook Fields, parks, picnic pavilions/park rentals, playfields, playgrounds, recreation programs, and Weaver Lake Beach are all open.
The community center Grove Cove pool opens to members only on June 27 and the community center gymnasium opens to members on June 29.
Closed are the Central Park splash pad, Maple Maze, senior center and teen center.
OSSEO
In the city of Osseo, the annual Movies and Music in the Park are beginning in July. The city originally canceled the June events due to the restrictions from the governor.
The Music in the Park will be most Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Performances include: Led Penny on July 7, the Classic Big Band on July 14, Dirty Shorts Band on July 28, Teddy Bear Band on Aug. 11, Spark School of Music on Aug. 18, and Snake Discovery on Aug. 25.
Movies in the Park will begin at dusk on Tuesdays after the music. The schedule of movies will be: Aladdin on July 7, Playing with Fire on July 21, Coco on Aug. 11, Maleficent on Aug. 18, and Frozen II on Aug. 25.
The Monday Gentle Yoga classes from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. have been moved to Boerboom Memorial Park. These classes are free.
