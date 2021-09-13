The Council of Catholic Women and the Knights of Columbus from the Church of Saint Henry are hosting Quilt bingo Sunday, Sept. 19, at Little Mountain Elementary School, at 9350 Fallon Ave. in Monticello.
All are welcome to attend the 22 games of regular bingo and the three specialty games that will be running from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Doors open at noon for guests to preview handmade quilts.
The first bingo card can be purchased for $15 and all additional cards are $10 per person. Specialty games are $2 each. Snacks and bag lunches are also available for purchase while supplies last. Only cash will be accepted at registers.
If anyone would like more information, contact Bonnie Sobiech, CCW President at 612-598-1626.
