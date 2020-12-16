Mosaic Church, which meets at Osseo Senior High School, is looking to bless families in need with students attending Osseo Senior High.
The church and the staff and administration at the school are partnering together to make a this holiday season.
The public is invited to join in helping dozens of families. The church is collecting food donations, gift card donations, and financial donations. All the donations will be going to families in need.
People can drop off food donations and gift cards at Osseo Senior High, 317 Second Ave. NW, Sunday, Dec. 20, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the doors by the auditorium.
Financial donations can be made online at mymosaicchurch.com/give. Select “Community Outreach” from the pull down menu to give to the SERVE OUR SCHOOL project. All financial donations are tax deductible and 100% of donations will go back to families in need.
Anyone with questions can reach out to Pastor Erik at 763-318-4281.
