By Doug Fargo
Contributing Writer
Families know ‘Tis the season of heart,
So, they teach and plan right from the start.
Christmas is finally here for all to enjoy,
The adults too, along with each girl and boy.
The religious meaning with it’s emphasis,
Of God’s love too, but won’t stop with this,
Each year the living celebrate the love and passion,
Of those here and gone, without heart-felt ration.
Honoring grandparents gone before you,
And those this year, as well too.
As all people will have celebrated,
They probably have their favorites so related.
Their upbringing may have set the view,
As to how they celebrate Christmas true.
Religious opinions are each person’s choice,
Sometimes it comes to be, we hear their voice.
The family history is how Christmas was earned,
Found now in each generation as they learned.
Other factors could be of Christmas past,
Related to ancestors and compassion to last.
Together inside is time to celebrate the season,
And of course, for many a good reason.
It’s more than just away from the cold,
Inside giving to family and friends, I’m sold.
Family and friends have a new meaning created,
As they join together with God’s blessing so rated.
Coming together and having great conversation,
Also playing games and music for the duration.
The kids are playing in the snow and skating after,
And all the time you hear nothing but laughter.
Parents also sit outside watching the fire glow,
And see the reflection upon the winter snow.
Families will celebrate every year,
With some changes made, yet still very clear.
There, of course, are meanings of the past,
Which are integrated with family to last.
The day comes with a big, beautiful meal,
All so hungry, both young and old strongly feel.
The evening for family ends with the gifts,
Bringing to all smiles, as their spirits lift.
MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL!
Doug Fargo is a member of the Maple Grove Writing Group
Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
