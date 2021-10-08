Children’s Country Preschool, located in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hanover, invites the public to their annual Spaghetti Supper and Preschool Open House. The event takes place Sunday, Oct. 10, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the church.

Tickets may be purchased at the door. There will also be raffle drawings for several area business donations and gift baskets at the end of the evening.

Children’s Country Preschool is celebrating their 49th year in business. The preschool currently has openings in its two multi-age classes and afternoon pre-kindergarten class. Guests may check out their preschool and child care rooms. Children’s Country Preschool can add students throughout the school year.

For more information, contact Sue Duley at 763-498-8938 or visit their website at ChildrensCountryPreschool.com

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments