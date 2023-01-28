Children’s Country Preschool and Child Care, located in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hanover, is hosting an open house registration night Thursday, Feb. 2, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Come explore preschool and child care rooms, meet teachers, learn about the educational curriculum and register for the 2023-24 school year.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments