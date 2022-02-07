The 2022 NCAA Women’s Final Four in Minneapolis is right around the corner and St. Michael Elementary is ramping up to the big event with some programs around the state. One initiative – Read to the Final Four – kicked off last week with more than 100 Minnesota elementary schools taking part in a reading competition designed to inspire youth toward a lifetime dedication and love of reading and learning.
St. Michael Elementary is participating in the program and celebrated by hosting Read to the Final Four Honorary Co-Chair Shelly Breen (author of the children’s book series “Shelly Bean the Sports Queen”) at their school Tuesday, Jan. 25. Breen spoke at both a third grade assembly and a second grade assembly.
At the live assemblies, Breen spoke to students about how sports impacted her life in a positive way and how she wants “Shelly Bean the Sports Queen” to be a role model of perseverance for them. Breen also shared some personal stories of perseverance, engage the students in a demonstration of one of those stories and take part in a Q & A session.
The third graders are participating in the Read to the Final Four literacy challenge for weekly prizes, a chance to attend Tourney Town (the official fan festival of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Final Four) and a $5000 stipend for their school.
Read To The Final Four is a competition where third-grade students will read physical or digital books each week and enter minutes read into a reading log. Average minutes read by students will be calculated for each school to ensure equity between smaller and larger schools. Each week, the top schools will be awarded prizes.
