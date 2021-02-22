Wright County Public Health continues their partnership with Wright County Area United Way to bring Children’s Dental Services to Wright County. In 2020, Children’s Dental Services was able to serve 198 patients. Although this was a decline from 2019, Children’s Dental Service has been able to continue in the face of COVID-19.
Children’s Dental Services serves anyone 0-26 years old and pregnant women of any age. Appointments are available twice per month at the Wright County Health and Human Services building in Buffalo. Services include cleanings, sealants, fillings, crowns, and extractions. Children’s Dental Services accepts all forms of insurance and offers a sliding fee for eligible families.
Wright County also added a brand-new Dental Innovations Coordinator position funded by Blue Cross Blue Shield. The primary aim of this position is to help increase access to oral health care providers for traditionally under-served residents in the Wright County and surrounding areas. To accomplish this mission, the Coordinator will work toward strengthening relationships with dental providers and community partners to educate and promote the importance of oral health care for all.
Wright County will continue to work to expand the availability of dental services that reach our vulnerable populations. Children’s Dental Services is made possible in part by Wright County Area United Way which is funded through generous donations of community members. If you would like more information regarding Children’s Dental Services, call 612-746-1530.
