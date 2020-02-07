Chef Paul Wahlberg will visit Hy-Vee’s newest Wahlburgers location in Maple Grove Wednesday, Feb. 12, to visit with fans and the restaurant team.

The restaurant will host its grand opening Tuesday, Feb. 11, including a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. The restaurant’s hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Wahlberg will be meeting with the public from 11 a.m. to noon on Feb. 12. The restaurant is located at 11852 Elm Creek Blvd. N.

The 6,128-square-foot Wahlburgers will offer a unique dining experience featuring signature burgers, chef-inspired recipes, home-style sides, fish, chicken and vegetarian options, and a full bar including specialty cocktails and adult frappes and floats.

