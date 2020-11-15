Chase opens first branch in Maple Grove

Employees at Chase’s newest branch, at 13380 Grove Drive in the Maple Grove neighborhood, pose on its grand opening day, Oct. 27. Chase’s first branch in the Maple Grove area features innovative technology and state-of-the-art layout to serve individuals, businesses.

Chase bank has opened its doors in Maple Grove, the first branch in the area. The branch offers personal services and welcomes customers in casual meeting spaces, emphasizing a more consultative approach.

“We’re excited to officially become part of the Maple Grove community and have this branch serve as a home for existing and future Chase customers in the area,” said Magda Bandescu, who manages the new branch at 13380 Grove Drive.

Self-service transaction areas are available including a digital access bar and four ATMs open for 24 hours. The branch also features Chase Private Client offices, teller services, a night depository, and free wifi.

Mindful of current guidelines, Chase increased signage, added floor markings and glass partition windows to ensure social distancing, placed hand sanitizers around the branch, and enhanced its daily cleaning processes. Customers can also access walk-up options as well as enroll in online banking at Chase.com, and download the award-winning Chase mobile app to enjoy the anytime/anywhere convenience of digital banking.

The bank hired locally for personal bankers, associate bankers, private client specialists and advisors, and home lending and business banking specialists.

Chase has been doing business in the area for more than 15 years through its commercial banking and private banking services.

