Chase opens first branch in Maple Grove

Chase bank has opened its doors in Maple Grove, the first branch in the area. The branch offers personal services and welcomes customers in casual meeting spaces, emphasizing a more consultative approach.
“We’re excited to officially become part of the Maple Grove community and have this branch serve as a home for existing and future Chase customers in the area,” said Magda Bandescu, who manages the new branch at 13380 Grove Drive.
Self-service transaction areas are available including a digital access bar and four ATMs open for 24 hours. The branch also features Chase Private Client offices, teller services, a night depository, and free wifi.
Mindful of current guidelines, Chase increased signage, added floor markings and glass partition windows to ensure social distancing, placed hand sanitizers around the branch, and enhanced its daily cleaning processes. Customers can also access walk-up options as well as enroll in online banking at Chase.com, and download the award-winning Chase mobile app to enjoy the anytime/anywhere convenience of digital banking.
The bank hired locally for personal bankers, associate bankers, private client specialists and advisors, and home lending and business banking specialists.
Chase has been doing business in the area for more than 15 years through its commercial banking and private banking services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.