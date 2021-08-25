Former STMA runner and recent South Dakota State University graduate, Chase Cayo is the new STMA High School cross country head coach. Cayo takes over the head coaching position from Gregg Greeno who was the head boys’ coach for the past 15 seasons and was the head boys and girls coach for 10 of those seasons.
Greeno will continue as a volunteer assistant coach for the Knight boys. Dennis Kucera and Derek Johanson will also assist Cayo with the boys team.
Coach Cayo was a two-time “All-State” performer in cross country at STMA, placing sixth his junior year and fifth his senior year at the Minnesota State Class “AA” cross country meet and he owns the STMA cross country all-time fastest 5K cross country time of 15:31.
Cayo was a standout distance runner for South Dakota State in both cross country and track and will be teaching social studies this fall as a new hire at STMA Middle School West.
The Knight boys return ten varsity letterwinners from a year ago led by senior captains: Caden Nordberg, Adam Herbst, and Will Sarkinen. Other returning letterwinners include: seniors Abram Benker, Bobby Cilke, John Hartnett, and Martin Skare; juniors Luke James and Evan Warner; and sophomore Jacob Sterk. Nordberg did not compete in last year’s season due to injury, but was All-Conference and qualified for State in cross country, as a sophomore.
Cayo is optimistic about his team in his first year at the helm, saying, “We have had a very good summer of preparation and our top runners are coming into the season in excellent shape,” he said. “We will need to develop some depth as the season progresses and I think we will with some promising younger talent and some veterans that have put in their time and miles.”
The Knight boys and girls will once again be competing in the highly competitive Lake Conference, but will see new competition in their Section having moved from Section 5AA to Section 8AAA along with the following teams: Bemidji, Brainerd, Buffalo, Elk River, Moorhead, Rogers, Sartell, and the Knights. Minnesota cross country will conduct, for the first time, Section and State competition in 3 classes, A, AA, and AAA.
Matt Venaas will be in his second season as the head coach for the STMA cross country girls. Venaas coached the team to the Section 5AA title last season, but due to COVID, did not compete in the State Meet, as the meet was canceled.
Venaas is also optimistic about the team he returns from a season ago stating, “We pretty much have our all our varsity lineup back except Ashlyn McClintock who graduated,” he said. “Our senior leader Ali Weimer has been one of the top runners in the state since eighth grade and she elevated her distance running status last spring in track as the state champion in the 1600 meters and placed second in the 3200 meters at the State Meet.”
Lizzy Heil, former All-State STMA cross country runner, will again assist Venaas. Other returning varsity runners, besides Weimer, for the Knight girls include: juniors Emma Windingland, Avery O’Rourke, Becca Immer, and Natalie Cocking; along with sophomores Makaela Malin, Keagan Burke, Erin Pipp, and Breanna Immer.
The Knight boys and girls host a 4-team 3200 meter scrimmage race on Friday, Aug. 27, at the St. Michael Rec Center with first race beginning at 8:30 a.m. The varsity will compete in their first regular season meet on Thursday, Sept. 2, in the Showcase 5K meet at St. Olaf College in Northfield. That same day the STMA JV team will be competing in a 3K cross country race at Princeton.
