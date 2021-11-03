After an absence of one year, the Champlin Women of Today Craft Show takes place Saturday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Champlin Park High School, 6025 109th Ave. in Champlin.
A total of 70 talented crafters are selling hand-made items including holiday and home decor, toys, crafts, clothing, jewelry, and more.
Proceeds benefit Champlin Park High School and the community.
