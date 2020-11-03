Nate Truesdell and Ryan Sabas were re-elected to the Champlin City Council on Tuesday.

In unofficial results in Ward 3, incumbent Truesdell defeated challenger Jack Joa by a 64 to 35% margin. Truesdell had 1,693 votes compared to 938 for Joa.

In Ward 4, incumbent Sabas won a 63 to 36% decision over Sam Mwangi. Sabas had 1,985 votes and Mwangi had 1,137.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments