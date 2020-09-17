Champlin tree update

Trees were recently removed in Champlin in the Highway 169 and West River Road area (Mississippi Crossings). Even though some trees were removed, nearly 70 trees will be replanted throughout the area.

The city of Champlin recently shared information about the trees that were recently removed from the Highway 169 & West River Road (Mississippi Crossings) area.

“While a few trees needed to come down any way because they were at the end of their lives and becoming hazardous, many smaller trees were able to be replanted throughout our park system,” the city said. “Other wood will now be repurposed into the Mississippi Crossings Redevelopment project as well as turned into crafts and games allowing these trees to continue to live on.”

Nearly 70 trees will be replanted throughout the area as part of the project to replenish the tree canopy.

For more information about the Mississippi Crossings Redevelopment Area project, visit: ci.champlin.mn.us/community-development/mississippi-crossings-redevelopment-area/

