Champlin tree update

The city of Champlin recently shared information about the trees that were recently removed from the Highway 169 & West River Road (Mississippi Crossings) area.
“While a few trees needed to come down any way because they were at the end of their lives and becoming hazardous, many smaller trees were able to be replanted throughout our park system,” the city said. “Other wood will now be repurposed into the Mississippi Crossings Redevelopment project as well as turned into crafts and games allowing these trees to continue to live on.”
Nearly 70 trees will be replanted throughout the area as part of the project to replenish the tree canopy.
For more information about the Mississippi Crossings Redevelopment Area project, visit: ci.champlin.mn.us/community-development/mississippi-crossings-redevelopment-area/
