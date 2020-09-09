Mississippi Point Park and access to the river boat launch will be closed Thursday, Sept. 10, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. No park patrons or river boat access will be allowed.
This temporary closure is necessary for safety as crews utilize heavy equipment to remove trees in the drive aisle area.
While this is a temporary closure, there are other closures coming later in September and October that will be for longer periods of time. Those who use the boat launch to remove their boats/pontoons/etc. from the river in the fall should take note.
A tentative closure schedule will be released as soon as these dates are determined. Questions can be directed to the Parks and Public Works department at 763-421-2820.
