Spend the evening this summer on the banks of the Mississippi River in Champlin while listening to free music.
The Mississippi Crossings Summer Stage Series runs May 13 to Sept. 16 on select events. The plaza is located at 307 East River Parkway. It features the stage with stadium and lawn seating in the outdoor performance area, along with a playground, firepits, and lawn games with recreational equipment available to check out inside the event center. The event center concessionaire will be Cullens Ice Cream.
The city of Champlin is hosting the following musical acts:
• Seth Doud — Saturday, May 13, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
• Free and Easy — Thursday, May 18, from 6 to 9 p.m.
• Uncle Chunk — Thursday, May 25, from 6 to 9 p.m.
• Adventure Box — Saturday, May 27, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
• Ragtown — Thursday, June 1, from 6 to 9 p.m.
• Dueling Pianos — Thursday, June 8, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
• Coconut Tiger — Thursday, June 15, from 6 to 9 p.m.
• John Scalia — Friday, June 16, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
• Chris Kroeze — Thursday, June 22, from 6 to 9 p.m.
• The Good Bad and Funky — Thursday, June 29, all day
• Teddy Bear Band/Magician Brian Richards — Thursday, July 6, all day
• Reed Grimm and Chris Larson — Friday, July 7, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
• Stone Daisy — Thursday, July 13, all day
• Skitzo Fonik — Thursday, July 20, all day
• Covalent Blonde — Saturday, July 22, from noon to 9:30 p.m.
• Johnny Cash Tribute — Thursday, July 27, all day
• ABBASolutely Fab — Thursday, Aug. 3, all day
• Sam Kuusisto Band — Friday, Aug. 4, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
• Weekend Rockstar — Thursday, Aug. 10, all day
• Elvis Tribute — Thursday, Aug. 17, all day
• Kalliah and Blackwater — Saturday, Aug. 19, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
• Sawyer’s Dream — Thursday, Aug. 24, all day
• Good for Gary — Thursday, Aug. 31, all day
• Alex Rossi Band — Friday, Sept. 1, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
• Coyote Wild — Thursday, Sept. 7, all day
• TBA — Saturday, Sept. 16, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
The city will host riverside entertainment and food trucks on Thursday evenings and some Fridays and Saturdays.
To learn more, visit the city’s website at ci.champlin.mn.us. For inclement weather updates, follow the city’s Facebook page.
