Spend the evening this summer on the banks of the Mississippi River in Champlin while listening to free music.

The Mississippi Crossings Summer Stage Series runs May 13 to Sept. 16 on select events. The plaza is located at 307 East River Parkway. It features the stage with stadium and lawn seating in the outdoor performance area, along with a playground, firepits, and lawn games with recreational equipment available to check out inside the event center. The event center concessionaire will be Cullens Ice Cream.

