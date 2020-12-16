Join Senator John Hoffman and Senator Jim Abeler in making the season bright for children who are in the hospital over the holiday at their 10th annual Tiny Tots Toy Drive. Toys collected will be delivered by the Coon Rapids Fire Department to the pediatric wing of Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids as well as Prairie Care in Brooklyn Park.
Senator Hoffman and Abeler will make sure the toys will be in the hands of children in time for Christmas. Most importantly, all toys stay in the community.
“What started as a small gathering by my wife Yvette has grown into a community partnership serving hundreds of children. Please drop off a new, unwrapped toy for a boy or girl from age 1-17,” Senator Hoffman said. “Your generosity has been amazing over the years and we thank you so much for bringing smiles to children in our community.”
“Toys will be stored for two days prior to being distributed for safety due to COVID-19,” Sen. Abler said. “Join our partners and take advantage of contact-free drop off. All toys must be collected by Dec.18 to get them in the hands of children by Christmas. Gift cards are welcome as well.”
All toys must be dropped off by Dec. 18 at the following drop off locations:
• Primrose of Champlin Park: (toy box right in their entry way) 10051 Xenia Ave N, Brooklyn Park
• Abeler Chiropractic: 600 East Main Street, Anoka
• Coon Rapids Fire Department: Station 1 – 1460 Egret Blvd; Station 2 – 1199 121st Ave.; Station 3 – 2831 – 113th Ave.
• Buona Sera: 11949 West River Rd. Champlin; (order dinner and drop off a toy any time after 5pm)
• Hoffman home: call or text Senator Hoffman at 763-245-7562 and he will make sure there is a receptacle to drop the toys off in.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.