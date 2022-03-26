Champlin’s Stifter graduates from Roads Scholar Program

The Minnesota Local Technical Assistance Program (LTAP) announces its 17th graduating class from the Roads Scholar Program, which includes Champlin Public Works Utility Superintendent David Stifter.
Stifter, who has worked 13 years on the job and three as superintendent, found the training helpful in his daily work.
“I will continue to utilize the training received in new technologies, best practices, and management in daily operations,” he said. “I intend to continue participating in upcoming LTAP training and will strongly encourage others to utilize the beneficial training opportunities available through LTAP.”
Stifter is among nine graduates this year who earned a leadership, supervisory, and operations management certificate by completing four designated LTAP leadership courses. The leadership courses focus on the management of local agency and public works organizations and operations. Another nine grads earned a maintenance operations and technical certificate by completing a series of LTAP workshops, maintenance expos, and Circuit Training and Assistance Programs (CTAP) workshops.
“All of the LTAP training resources are awesome opportunities to expand your professional growth,” Stifter added. “The online training is constructed very well and informative, and the instructors (classroom and virtual) are engaging and knowledgeable.”
The Minnesota LTAP Roads Scholar Program is designed for local agency maintenance personnel who are committed to learning new skills and expanding their knowledge in the latest road and bridge innovations and best practices. Since 1992, Minnesota LTAP has provided local government transportation agencies with low-cost, high-quality training for their employees.
The LTAP Roads Scholar Program combines that training into a structured curriculum. The mission of the national LTAP program is to foster a safe, efficient, and environmentally sound transportation system by improving skills and knowledge of local transportation providers. Minnesota LTAP serves these and other training needs through workshops, personalized training, demonstrations, distance learning, events, seminars, and conferences.
Minnesota LTAP, which is housed at the University of Minnesota within the Center for Transportation Studies, is a collaborative effort of the Minnesota Local Road Research Board, the Federal Highway Administration, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
