Champlin’s Goraksha-Hicks joins Cultural Jambalaya’s Board of Directors

Dr. Pankuri Goraksha-Hicks, Ph.D., a resident of Champlin, has been elected to the board of directors of Cultural Jambalaya, an educational nonprofit that broadens world views of students and breaks down cultural barriers. Gorasksha-Hicks will seek to further Cultural Jambalaya’s diversity and inclusion programs and community engagement.
Other Cultural Jambalaya board members include Chair Ann Merrill, American Indian OIC’s director of external relations, Beth Hawkins, an education journalist from The 74 Million, Rachel Hicks, Intermediate District 287’s communications director, Colleen Needles Steward, president of Tremendous! Entertainment, Bondo Nyembwe, Columbia Heights School District’s executive director of educational services, Gail Shore, president of Shore to Shore Communications, and Jennifer Verly, principal of DS&B Accountants.
Born and raised in Mumbai, India, Goraksha-Hicks first came to Minnesota in her 20s to earn her doctorate in genetics at the University of Minnesota. After working at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, she returned to the Twin Cities in 2016 and currently works as director of Neuroscience Project Management at the Pharmaceutical Product Development and Clinical Research Group within Thermo Fisher.
“As a parent of two K-12 students in the Anoka-Hennepin School District, I am very impressed with Cultural Jambalaya’s mission and important video series, which helps students learn about the world and our wonderful diverse cultures beyond – and within -- our borders,” Goraksha-Hicks said. “Having grown up in India, this is a very personal topic for me, particularly in this current climate.”
Goraksha-Hicks has volunteered with several organizations that promote diversity and education, including teaching English as a second language in Hennepin County, engaging middle school girls in science and math through the Women in Math program. She also has served as a President’s Distinguished Faculty Mentor through the Multicultural Center for Academic Excellence at the University of Minnesota. Goraksha-Hicks currently volunteers with the Hennepin Public County Library and the Anoka-Hennepin School District as a student-parent volunteer and community curriculum reviewer. Goraksha-Hicks lives with her husband, Caleb, and their two children.
