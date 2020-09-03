The Andrews Park Splash Pad in Champlin is closing for the season. There are just a few days left.
The last day of operation for the year is Sunday, Sept. 6. Hours for the rest of time will be 10 a.m. to p.m. daily.
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 50F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 50F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: September 3, 2020 @ 3:49 pm
The Andrews Park Splash Pad in Champlin is closing for the season. There are just a few days left.
The last day of operation for the year is Sunday, Sept. 6. Hours for the rest of time will be 10 a.m. to p.m. daily.
Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.