The city of Champlin has confirmed with its haulers that yardwaste service will continue to be offered during the 2020 season. Champlin residents who have paid for seasonal curbside collection service started to see the service April 15.
Collection is on the same day of the week as your regular garbage collection. The cost for seasonal service is $61.51 which includes the use of a cart. Residents should note that there should not be any additional fuel service fees or taxes associated with this price.
Residents can also contact their hauler for one-time pick-up. The cost is $1.50 per 30-gallon bag for one-time pick-up. Residents must use a compostable bag.
Another option is for residents to contact their hauler directly to sign up for curbside service. If someone does not know which hauler they have been assigned, contact the Utility Billing Department at UtilityBilling@ci.champlin.mn.us
Local haulers include: Ace (763-427-3110), Republic Services (763-784-2104), Randy’s (763-972-3335) and Walz Brothers (763-493-3474)
Disposal at the Maple Grove Yard Waste site continues to be free for Champlin residents with proper identification. The site is now open. The entrance to the site is on Maple Grove Parkway opposite 105th Avenue N. The site address is 10300 Maple Grove Parkway N., Maple Grove, MN 55369. Check their website for hours and information at mgyardwaste.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.