The city of Champlin is offering its residents two ways to dispose of appliances and other large items in May.
There will be a drop-off recycling event and a curbside appliance collection event. These events are sponsored by the Environmental Resource Commission.
Drop-off recycling
Residents can come to the annual drop-off event Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Champlin Cinema 14, 11500 Theatre Drive.
Paper shredded is available at no charge. There is a limit of six grocery bags.
Drop off bikes, car batteries and scrap metal at no charge. Scrap metal includes grills, swing sets, trampolines, gutters and eaves, door and window frames, tire rims and more. All glass and rubber must be removed.
All types of electronics, including televisions, computers, cell phones, landline phones, calculators and printers, can be dropped off for 35 cents per pound.
Tires are $5 per auto tire and $15 per semi tire.
Propane tanks will be $25 per tank.
Household batteries can be disposed of for $1.20 per pound.
Not accepted will be small engines. These can be brought to the Hennepin County Drop-off facility, 8100 Jefferson Highway in Brooklyn Park. The engines must be drained of all oil and gas.
The city does reserve the right to limit the number of items accepted from one household.
Curbside appliances collection
There will also be an opportunity for curbside collection of used appliances Monday, May 22, starting at 7 a.m.
Accepted appliances include: air conditioners (window-sized), central air units, dehumidifiers, dishwashers, dryers, exercise equipment, fridges, freezers, furnaces (size dependent), grills, ice makers, lawn mowers (drained), microwaves, small dorm-sized freezers, snowblowers (drained), stoves, washers, water heaters, and water softeners (salt removed).
There is a cost of $16 per appliance. These costs will be placed on the utility bill.
Register by May 16 to have an appliance picked up. Call 763-421-8100 or fill out an online form at ci.champlin.mn.us under curbside appliances collection event.
Residents are asked to have all appliances out at the end of the driveway or on the curb for pick up by 7 a.m. on May 22.
If an appliance is not picked up by the end of May 22, contact the city at 763-421-8100 or at ci.champlin.mn.us.
