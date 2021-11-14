Champlin resident and certified financial counselor Kim Miller was honored with the Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota 2021 Spirit Award at an online celebration in September. Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota recognized 92 honorees with the Spirit Award.
The award honors employees, nominated by their supervisors, who demonstrate outstanding commitment and dedication to the vision and mission of the statewide organization.
“I look forward to Spirit Awards all year,” CEO for Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota Patrick Thueson said. “It’s a great opportunity for us to celebrate the spirit of joy and excellence that our recipients bring to all they do. Day in and day out, their dedication to those we serve is an inspiration to all of us.”
Statewide, the organization seeks to foster safe and supportive homes for children, restore health and wellness in families, empower people with disabilities to live the lives they imagine, and promote health, independence, and quality of life for older adults. For comprehensive information about the work of Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, visit lssmn.org.
