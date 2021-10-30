On Oct. 7, Saint Therese announced the appointment of Lisa Kalla, RN, LNHA, HSE as its chief operating officer, with responsibility for the overall daily operations of the nonprofit organization. Kalla, a Champlin resident, will work with leadership to implement Saint Therese’s strategic vision and values; direct, administer and coordinate internal operational activities. and manage the campus executive directors. Kalla will report to Barb Rode, president and CEO of Saint Therese.
Since May, Kalla has been executive director for Saint Therese of New Hope, with oversight of the campus, which includes a skilled nursing care center, transitional care unit, and independent living and assisted living.
“We are so fortunate to have someone with Lisa’s wealth of experience to take on this important role,” said Rode. “She is a well-known member of the skilled nursing and healthcare community with over 25 years of experience in the industry and has a proven track record of operational excellence and fiscal responsibility.”
Founded in 1964, Saint Therese provides care for seniors in and around the Twin Cities. with locations in New Hope, Brooklyn Park, Woodbury, Shoreview (hospice and palliative care), and a transitional care unit at North Memorial Hospital.
Before Saint Therese, Kalla was associate vice president of Healthcare with Covenant Living and executive director for Carondelet Village in St. Paul. She has a degree in Healthcare Administration from the University of Minnesota and a bachelor’s degree in Nursing from Normandale Community College
