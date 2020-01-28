Sign up today to experience firsthand what it is like to be a police officer.
Starting in March, the Champlin Police Department will be hosting its annual Police Citizens Academy. Meetings will be held on Thursdays from March 5 to April 23 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. This is a free, eight-week course designed to strengthen relations between the police and community.
For the past 20 years, Officer Jeff Brown has organized the Citizens Academy and will take participants through many different aspects of law enforcement, including criminal investigations, DWI enforcement, drug task force, firearms training simulator, traffic enforcement and radar use, Hennepin County Medical Examiner, K-9 demonstration, tour of the Hennepin County Dispatch Center in Plymouth, use of force and the laws that govern them, police weaponry and squads, Anoka-Champlin Fire Department, Taser X26 demonstration, and a tour of the Champlin Police Department and Champlin Fire Department. Additionally, participants will learn how to use automatic electronic defibrillator or AED and how to administer cardiopulmonary resuscitation or CPR.
Those interested in signing up for this course, should email Officer Brown at jeffbrown@ci.champlin.mn.us or call him at 763-421-2971 (ext. 212). Sign up is on a first come first serve basis, and registration forms can be downloaded at bit.ly/2O74nsV.
