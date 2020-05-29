Champlin Police Chief Ty Schmidt has released a statement to the residents and businesses of Champlin.
He said, “We want to let our citizens know that even during these turbulent times, we will be here for you. We have been on alternative scheduling during the COVID response and have put extra resources into our Patrol Division. Those additional officers are still present and will remain so throughout the current unrest.”
He continued, “There has been an increase in some criminal activity in the north metro area that has spread out from Minneapolis. We will continue to be vigilant and do our best to keep the members of our community safe.”
“We are in constant contact with our neighboring agencies and know that we have their support, just as they know that we will be there to help them protect their citizens. The Anoka-Champlin Fire Department has additional firefighters and medics on call in case they are needed,” he added. “It is our fervent hope that things remain peaceful here, but if you need help, don’t hesitate to call us. We are sworn to be here for you. It is our duty, our responsibility, and our privilege.”
