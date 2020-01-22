Last week, the Champlin Police Department announced information about a drawing contest that will take place through the end of the month.
In a Facebook post, the department wrote that children 12 years and under are invited to submit original drawings of “the coolest, most colorful picture of themselves as a police officer.”
Submissions will be collected now through Jan. 31. They can be submitted in-person at the police station, 11955 Champlin Drive, during normal business hours, or via email at policeclerical@ci.champlin.mn.us.
Entries should include the artist’s name, age and a parent’s phone number. Winners will be announced on Facebook on Feb.7, and invited to a pizza party with the department.
“In addition to hosting pizza for our favorite submitters, we would like to post the best drawings on our Facebook page, so that the entire city can see and appreciate the artistic eye of our youngsters,” the department said.
