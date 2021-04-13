Champlin police alert residents of possible protest

Last night, April 12, the Champlin Police Department sent out an emergency alert to residents informing them of a possible protest in the city, which didn’t end up materializing.
Deputy Chief Chris Larrabee said they heard chatter online that there was the potential of a protest starting at Jerry Ruppelius Park and ending at Highpointe Park last evening, and wanted to alert residents of staying away from that area. “We are trying to keep everyone safe,” Larrabee said.
He added that as far as the department knows, no protests have taken place in Champlin. Although extra officers are on duty right now, Larrabee said they are not aware of any current threats towards the city.
