At the end of last year, the Champlin City Council authorized the preparation of plans and specifications for two street and utility projects planned to be completed this summer.
The first construction project area includes the Champlin Heights area and Garfield Avenue area, which are adjacent to each other and located in the northwest portion of the city. Improvements under this project will include: extending the public water main, constructing stormwater drainage systems, and straightening and reconstructing the residential streets.
The neighborhoods of Edgewater Gardens, Champlin Hills and Bray’s Additions will be included in the second project. Improvements planned for these neighborhoods will include sanitary sewer reconstruction, water drainage systems, street lighting, and street reconstruction.
Construction is planned to begin in May and last throughout the summer.
Prior to construction, a neighborhood meeting for residents of both project areas will be held in April. To receive project updates, email champlinprojects@wsbeng.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.