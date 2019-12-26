Champlin Park brings back four wrestlers who competed in the 7AAA individual section last season – senior Joe Tullberg and juniors Zion Jessee, DJ Myles and Gavin Rosstedt.
The Rebels bring back seven other wrestlers that were with the varsity team last year and look to have a deeper lineup than at the end of last season, where they had no one at 106, 113, 132, 170 and heavyweight at the 2019 section meets.
Rosstedt finished fifth at 195 pounds in individual sections a year ago and had 33 wins, and he is now a 220-pounder. Tullberg was sixth at 126 pounds at sections and had 14 wins, and he is now mixing in at 138 and 145 pounds.
Jessee was sixth at 145 pounds at sections, finishing with 20 wins, and is now listed at 160 pounds, and Myles is moving up from 160 pounds to 182 pounds after recording 19 wins a year ago.
Three of the top four wrestlers did graduate – Kaiyre Lewis (31 wins, 182 pounds), Santino Stephens (26 wins, 220 pounds) and Dillon Osberg (25 wins, 120 pounds). Kevin Arthur (16 wins, 138 pounds) and Varney Conneh (15 wins, 152 pounds) also graduated.
Sophomore Hunter Ochs returns after winning 17 matches last season, mostly in the lower weights. He is listed at 113 and 120 pounds this year.
Junior Alonzo Blanton had 11 wins a year ago and is wrestling at 132 and 138 pounds so far this season.
Senior Theo Gbawo had six wins last season and is now at 145 and 152 pounds this season. Sophomore Warren Sando had five wins and is at heavyweight, and sophomore Cyrus Dougba had three wins and is at 170 and 182 pounds.
Juniors Calvin Heitzman and Arthur Pirkle also return after earning some wins last season. Heitzman is at 170, and Pirkle is at 195.
Some newcomers that have already wrestled in matches this season are senior Cara Diabate (220), juniors Matthew Knight (152/160) and Nick Covey (120/126) and freshmen Hudson Tetrick (106/113), Jackson Myles (113) and Hussain Issa (132).
Opening the season
Champlin Park traveled to the Don Meyers Fridley Invitational on Dec. 7 and took ninth with 61 points.
Blanton and Gbawo both finished 3-1. Blanton took third with a 10-3 decision over Tartan’s Cade Iverson in the third-place match, and Gbawo finished fifth with a pin in 4 minutes, 23 seconds against Fridley’s Islam Ibrahim in the fifth-place match.
Jessee and Rosstedt finished 2-2. Rosstedt ended up fourth with a pin over Armstrong’s Sean Wright to make the third-place match before falling 7-2 to Hopkins’ Deonte Bryant.
Jessee took fifth with a pin in 3:25 over Tartan’s Cooper Jwanouskos in the fifth-place match.
The Rebels also traveled to the St. Agnes Dual tournament. They defeated Minneapolis Roosevelt 61-18 and fell to Edina 47-30.
Against Roosevelt, Tetrick (106), Ochs (120), Blanton (132), Jessee (160) and Heitzman (170) all won by pin.
Tullberg (138) and Gbawo (145) added technical fall wins. Knight (152) won 10-9 over Tre Penn in one of the closer matches. Jackson Myles (120) added a forfeit win.
Against Edina, Tetrick (106) and DJ Myles (182) had pins. Jackson Myles (113), Jessee (160) and Diabate (220) all won by forfeit.
