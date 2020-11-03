Champlin Park volleyball dropped the season-opening match to Maple Grove Oct.8, but the Rebels (6-1 overall) have since won the next six matches.
Those victories include a 3-1 win over Elk River Oct. 26 and a 3-0 win at Totino-Grace Oct. 28. Champlin Park also swept Park Center and Blaine 3-0 on Oct. 12 and Oct. 14 and won 3-2 and 3-1 matches at Rogers and Robbinsdale Armstrong Oct.19 and Oct. 22.
The Rebels hosted Spring Lake Park on Monday, Nov. 2, and have six matches left in the 2020 season, including a rematch against Maple Grove at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5.
Maple Grove 3, Champlin 1
Champlin Park fell to Maple Grove 3-1 (17-25, 24-26, 25-23, 12-25) to open the season on Oct. 8.
Ellie Schmidt had 12 kills, and Taylor Hillman finished with 10 kills and six digs.
Allison Kopp had 28 assists. Kylie Stremmel and Grace Bouley each had two aces. Stremmel also added 19 digs, while Kopp had 12 digs and two blocks. Lexi Steffes had eight digs, and Marlie Hanson had seven digs.
Kyla Shedenhelm and Claire Caswell both had five kills, and Shedenhelm added 1 1/2 blocks.
Champlin Park 3, Park Center 0
The Rebels won their first match of the season Oct. 12 with a 3-0 (25-5, 25-8, 25-10) sweep at Park Center.
Champlin Park had 29 kills as a team with four each by Maya Davis, Caswell, Hillman and Shedenhelm. Jordan Kirpach, Ava Larson and Adison Kapitzke each had three kills.
The Rebels also had 22 aces as a team. Stremmel finished with six, and Steffes added five. Taylor Barrett picked up four, and Katie Martin had three.
Kopp finished with 34 assists, and Bouley added 13.
Stremmel led Champlin Park with six digs, and Kopp had five. McKenna Thorup and Steffes each had three.
Champlin Park 3, Blaine 0
The Rebels had a second straight sweep Oct. 14 with a 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-17) win over Blaine.
Hanson finished with 14 kills, eight digs and three aces and Schmidt added six kills. Hillman was next with six digs, five kills and two aces, and Shedenhelm collected four kills.
Kopp had 26 assists, 11 digs and an ace, and Stremmel finished with 18 digs. Steffes added five digs and two aces.
Champlin Park 3, Rogers 2
Champlin Park won a close five-set match 3-2 (18-25, 25-15, 25-20, 18-25, 15-7) at Rogers Oct. 19.
Schmidt and Hillman each finished with 14 kills and an ace, and Hanson added 18 digs, 10 kills and four aces. Shedenhelm collected six kills, and Davis had five kills and 2 1/2 blocks. Hillman also had 14 digs, and Schmidt picked up five.
Kopp collected 40 assists, eight digs and an ace, and Stremmel had 19 digs and an ace.
Martin had three aces and three digs.
Champlin Park 3, Armstrong 1
The Rebels won their fourth straight match Oct. 22 at Robbinsdale Armstrong, winning 3-1 (25-14, 20-25, 25-13, 25-16).
Champlin Park 3, Elk River 1
Champlin Park won 3-1 (25-18, 25-10. 24-26, 25-22) Oct. 26 against Elk River.
Champlin Park 3, Totino-Grace 0
The Rebels won the sixth straight with a 3-0 (25-11, 25-13, 25-16) sweep Oct. 28 at Totino-Grace.
