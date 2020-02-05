Senior royalty members pose with the newly crowned queen and king, Mikenna Fountain and Nicholas Stovall (center). From left to right, the senior representatives in the back row include, Quincee Schloegel, Malia Ahelegbe, Grace Bassekle, Lauren Intihar, Alaina Beedy’s escort, Gracie Stern, Piper Otto, Billy Anderson, Chase Fellrath, Anthony Novak, Alvin Vang, Willy Saengchanh and Aaron Xiong. Not pictured: Alaina Beedy. (Photo by Erik Baufield of David Bank Studios)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.