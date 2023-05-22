Champlin Park student wins youth volunteer scholarship

(Submitted photo)

Champlin Park High School senior Kayvon Raza, center, has received a $2,000 Youth Volunteer Scholarship from Saint Therese. He is pictured with his parents.

Saint Therese announced the two recipients of its Youth Volunteer Scholarships, which are awarded annually to recognize youth volunteers who enrich the lives of seniors.

Winners this year are Stillwater resident Hannah Hebert and Brooklyn Park native Kayvon Raza. They were recognized at a reception on May 5 at Saint Therese at Oxbow Lake in Brooklyn Park.

