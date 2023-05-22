Champlin Park student wins youth volunteer scholarship

Saint Therese announced the two recipients of its Youth Volunteer Scholarships, which are awarded annually to recognize youth volunteers who enrich the lives of seniors.
Winners this year are Stillwater resident Hannah Hebert and Brooklyn Park native Kayvon Raza. They were recognized at a reception on May 5 at Saint Therese at Oxbow Lake in Brooklyn Park.
Hebert and Raza will both receive $2,000 educational scholarships. They earned the award by submitting essays that describes how volunteering and working with seniors impacted them. Saint Therese received 26 submissions for the scholarship from 17 high schools in the metro area.
Raza, a senior at Champlin Park High School, wrote in his essay, “The Positive Impact I Had on a Senior,” about how volunteering was mutually beneficial to the seniors and himself.
He has volunteered at Saint Therese at Oxbow Like in Brooklyn Park since he was a kid and in his junior year he went back to lead and help with a variety of activities for the seniors including doing magic shows, cardio drumming, escorting to events and playing card games with residents.
Raza put on weekly magic shows throughout the community which brought smiles to seniors’ faces, and was told that he “made everyone’s day,” including the staff. He said the experience of coming in every week to do magic made him feel as if he was helping boost the overall mood of many of the residents.
In particular, he wrote about how he befriended one senior who attended all of his magic shows and supported him with kind words. Eventually, Raza spent more time with this resident who was teaching him how to play Pinochle and Rummy 500, games he didn’t know how to play, until his health worsened.
“Not only was I able to entertain him with magic shows and play his favorite card games, I also think that simply spending time with him had a strong positive impact on his health. I will always remember him,” he said.
Raza will attend the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management and said he ultimately would like to start his own business and be able to work independently.
At the reception, Susan Connolly, director of Volunteer Services for Saint Therese, said, “Youth volunteers bring an energy and a fresh perspective wherever they serve. And the intergenerational friendships they create are so valuable, and benefit both the seniors and the youth.”
To be eligible for the Youth Volunteer Scholarship, volunteers had to be in grades nine to12 during the 2022-23 school year and have completed a minimum of 20 volunteer hours with one or more seniors by the date of the submission. Eligible applicants had to reside in the seven county Twin Cities metro area (Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott, Washington), or the Western Wisconsin counties of Pierce and St. Croix.
