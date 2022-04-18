Champlin Park High School sophomore Hallie Sweeter was recently awarded Saint Therese’s Youth Volunteer Scholarship, which is awarded annually to recognize youth volunteers who enrich the lives of seniors.
Sweeter will receive a $2,000 educational scholarship. Sweeter was among more than 20 youth volunteers throughout the metro to apply for the scholarship.
“Hallie is so deserving of this scholarship as her story demonstrates our purpose, which is to honor volunteer service and encourage intergenerational relationships,” said Susan Connolly, director of Volunteer Services for Saint Therese.
The sophomore volunteered in the beauty salon at Saint Therese at Oxbow Lake in Brooklyn Park and was responsible for helping bring seniors to the salon, doing laundry, and decorating the senior community for the holidays.
Sweeter has been a frequent visitor to senior living communities as her mom works as a nurse. In her essay, Sweeter described how much she looked forward to working with seniors and recognized how important socializing is, not only for seniors but also for herself.
Over time she became more comfortable talking on the phone (something she said her tech-savvy generation isn’t used to) and conversing with seniors.
“A large sentiment amongst my generation is our fear of talking to authority and adults, and I definitely feel that volunteering with seniors can help with that,” Sweeter wrote in her essay. “The ability to be comfortable talking with a wide variety of people is an extremely impactful skill, as it helps connect you to others around you. Volunteering with seniors has shown me that, and I will be forever grateful for the opportunities, life skills, and lessons that have been offered to me through this program.” S
weeter plans to use her $2,000 scholarship award for college tuition.
