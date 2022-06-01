The Press asked three Champlin Park High School seniors questions about their high school career and post-graduation plans.
Graduating seniors from Champlin Park will take the stage during commencement at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 5. The ceremony will be at the 3M Arena at Mariucci, 1901 Fourth St. S.E., Minneapolis.
They answered the following questions:
1. What is your most memorable learning experience during your high school career?
Karina Nelson - My most memorable learning experience from my time at Champlin Park would have to be the development of independence, especially in the IB, CIS, and AP programs. I have always been in Honors courses throughout my education, but finding a footing in keeping up with coursework while having a job and hobbies outside of school was frustrating at times. I learned that you really do need to try your hardest and reach out to teachers and adults to help you in situations that you might need it in. However, even with rigorous coursework, I had the most fun challenging myself in areas I wanted to grow in. One of my proudest moments from high school is going straight from Drawing 1 to IB Visual Arts and then to AP Studio Art my Senior year. I have loved my time in the art program, and it has helped me shape my love for the career I am pursuing after college.
Taylor Lynn - My most memorable learning experience from high school would probably be the Outdoor Adventures winter camping trip to the BWCA. This trip not only taught me resilience, and the importance of self-reflection, but also showed me how to effectively work with a group of people when not everyone involved necessarily knows what they are doing. The importance of stepping up but also knowing when to step back. Which is something that I will be able to apply to all aspects of my life.
Alyssa Blaska - The most memorable experience I had in high school was going to the US bank stadium for football my freshman year with all my friends and cheering on the Rebels in the state championship game against Wayzata.
2. What advice would you give to an incoming freshman to maximize their high school experience?
Nelson - For incoming freshmen, try not to slack off. I have met and been friends with many students who have had their GPA or other grading factors impacted by negative grades from their freshman year, and it could be bad in the long run for your college or scholarship opportunities. However, don’t let school stop you from being involved with other things. Get involved with clubs, find hobbies you like, and make tons of friends! To this day, my best friends are the ones I made when I was a freshman.
Lynn - I would tell incoming freshmen the one thing that will help them throughout high school would be, finding their balance. Balance between school, work, family life, and whatever else they may have going on they need to find their balance. Once you find a balance that works for you, things will become so much easier.
Blaska - Some advice I would give to incoming freshmen is don’t slack or procrastinate and try to do your best in every class because all that work will start to build up and stress you out. Also to take every memory in and savor every moment because high school will flash before your eyes even if it doesn’t seem like it will
3. What are you future plans after graduation?
Nelson - I have committed to the University of Minnesota Twin-Cities for interior design and marketing for fall 2022, and plan to stay there for my bachelor’s and master’s degrees. I will continue to paint and make art during college, but I mainly want to focus on getting into the Disney Imagineering Program, and hopefully design Disney Parks in the future.
Lynn - After graduation I will be attending the University of Northern Colorado with the goal to get my master’s degree in psychology.
Blaska - Attending College at Florida Atlantic University to study business-finance
