During Homecoming Week, Champlin Park High School BPA (Business Professionals of America) sponsored the annual PowderPuff game for seniors. The four teams played for four charities: the American Cancer Society, Animal Humane Society, the CPHS Food Shelf, and Feed My Starving Children. BPA raised $1000 for the charities with the orange team for the American Cancer Society won the game.
These players and coaches were on the winning team. Players: Ella Hanson, Allie Hartig, Alyssa Blaska, Tydriana Antwi, Wealth Ndego, Royanna Whicker, Jordan Fields, Ella Rude, Alaina Rivero-Krogstad, Julia Solomon. Coaches: Jake Torgerson, Brett Loughrey, Lorenzo Andrews, Darius Givance.
