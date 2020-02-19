Champlin Park Nordic skiing sent the boys team and senior Annie Miller to the state meet Feb. 14 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Several skiers closed their high school careers, including Miller. Seniors Mark Scheller, Connor Preston, Jack Nightingale, Zac Oldroyd and Joseph Eisenberg raced their final race for the Rebels on the boys side.
Boys finish 10th overall
Champlin Park boys came in with a goal to finish in the top half of the meet and were close with a 10th-place finish (282). Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (296) and Armstrong (286) were in front of the Rebels.
Forest Lake (401) won the state title by a tiebreaker over runner-up Minneapolis Southwest (401), and St. Paul Highland Park was third (357).
Scheller ended up 34th in 30 minutes, 46.1 seconds with a freestyle time of 15:15 and a classical pursuit time of 15:51.1.
Preston was close behind in 43rd in 31:04.4 with a freestyle time of 14:59 and a pursuit time of 16:05.4, and Nightingale was 75th in 32:15.1 with a freestyle time of 15:35 and a pursuit time of 16:40.1.
Oldroyd finished the team scoring in 96th in 32:49.2 with a freestyle time of 16:28 and a pursuit time of 16:21.2.
Eisenberg was fifth on the team. He took 111th in 33:17.1 (16:06 freestyle, 17:11.1 pursuit).
Sophomore Keegan Poston was 116th in 33:27.5 (16:26 freestyle, 17:01.5 pursuit), and junior Kyle Ostendorf finished 137th in 34:38.6 (17:14 freestyle, 17:24.6 pursuit).
Mounds Park Academy senior Henry Snider (28:24.2) edged Armstrong junior Roger Anderson (28:24.8) for first place.
Other boys medalists from third through 10th were Maple Grove senior Clark Young (28:56), Ely junior Jasper Johnston (29:02.1), Wayzata junior Colin Freed (29:03), Forest Lake sophomore Hoah Erickson (29:05.1), Mora senior Cooper Lennox (29:10.9), Sartell-St. Cloud Cathedral seniors Zachary Nemeth (28:18.1) and William Nemeth (29:18.4) and Little Falls junior Jackson Grant (29:21.6).
Miller finishes in top 50
Miller was the lone state qualifier for the girls, and she had a strong finish to her high school career with a 45th-place finish in 36:59.5.
Her freestyle time was 18:06, and her pursuit time was 18:53.5.
St. Paul Highland Park sophomore Molly Moening won the individual title in 32:16, and Stillwater senior Elizabeth Tuttle was second in 33:08.5.
The third through 10th medalists were Forest Lake freshman Jordan Parent (33:23.9), Wayzata junior Lauren McCollor (33:56.4), Mounds Park Academy freshman Margo Nightingale (33:59.4), Edina senior Morgan Richter (34:03.1), Lakeville senior Brianne Brewster (34:17.2), Forest Lake junior Amelea Hauer (34:37.5), Maple Grove senior Christina Bolcer (34:42.6) and Edina sophomore Maggie Wagner (34:42.9).
St. Paul Highland Park won the team title with a 408. Forest Lake (396) and Stillwater (361) were second and third.
