Champlin Park Nordic boys and girls skiing each finished fifth overall Feb. 2 in a 5K skate race at Woodland Trails Park in Elk River.
The race was broken into two boys and two girls races with three teams each to follow pandemic protocols, and the Rebels’ boys were second in their race with Armstrong and Elk River/Zimmerman.
Overall, the boys finished with a 399, just two points behind Osseo (401). Armstrong (465), Maple Grove (445) and Rogers (435) took first through third, respectively.
The girls took third in their race, but they ended with a 402 overall. Elk River/Zimmerman (472), Armstrong (442), Maple Grove (430) and Rogers (415) were first through fourth, respectively.
Boys
Junior Keegan Poston finished 10th to lead the boys team in the 5K skate race. He crossed the finish line in 16 minutes, 24 seconds.
Sophomore Tyler Kyes was 18th in 17:06, and sophomore Ethan Ibara took 22nd in 17:24. Senior Kyle Ostendorf finished 23rd in 17:26, and freshman Chase Poston was 34th in 18:30.
Two other skiers didn’t count toward the final score. Junior Isaac McKeon finished 39th in 18:56, and seventh-grader Sam Kyes was 53rd in 20:22.
Sophomore Jacob Opansky (55th, 20:30), freshman Charlie Hibbs (58th, 20:44), junior Tyler Morari (62nd, 21:03), senior Giles Koshiol (71st, 21:41), freshman Conner Morari (78th, 22:55), freshman William Aumer (86th, 23:50), freshman Jack Polson (112th, 28:02) and sophomore Jonathan Samey (116th, 30:49) also competed.
Girls
Senior Atley Schreiner led the Rebels on the girls side. She was 13th in 20:38.
Seniors Ashlyn Murphy and Maggie Grossman were next. Murphy finished 19th in 21:11, and Grossman took 21st in 21:20.
Sophomore Elise Oldroyd added a 23rd-place finish in 21:42, and freshman Lydia Lindell took 36th in 22:57.
Two other finishes didn’t count toward the varsity score. Eighth-grader Abby Hibbs took 39th in 23:27, and sophomore Rachel Miller tied for 43rd in 23:57.
Senior Caitlin Richter (50th, 25:03), freshman Ellie Grossman (tied 54th, 25:42), freshman Claire Hentges (64th, 26:22), seventh-grader Joanna Lund (73rd, 27:28), sophomore Brooklyn Pollmann (75th, 27:51), sophomore Sophie Simmer (79th, 28:28), junior Mikayla Whitehouse (82nd, 29:03), senior Audrey Meester (89th, 30:38), sophomore Rachel Barr (91st, 30:46), freshman Josie Richter (92nd, 31:00), seventh-grader Lola Polson (97th, 32:29), sophomore Izzy Richter (98th, 33:10), eighth-grader Kaylee Kern (102nd, 35:26), freshman Lydia Arneson (105th, 37:30), senior Lisa Lieske (106th, 37:32), freshman Bevin Murphy (107th, 38:05) and sophomore Zoe Boock (110th, 43:14) also competed.
State Nordic skiing
The Minnesota State High School League approved moving forward with postseason tournaments and have set tentative schedules for winter sports.
Nordic skiing is expected to be at Giants Ridge Golf and Ski Resort on Friday, March 12, though the venue is still just a tentative host site.
There will be 80 boys and 80 girls competing at state, and there will be two sessions.
