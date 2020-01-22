The senior royalty members gather for a photo. In alphabetical order, the 2020 king and queen nominees include: Malia Ahelegbe, Billy Anderson, Grace Bassekle, Alaina Beedy, Chase Fellrath, Mikenna Fountain, Lauren Intihar, Anthony Novak, Piper Otto, Willy Saengchanh, Quincee Schloegel, Nicholas Stovall, Alvin Vang and Aaron Xiong. The crowning ceremony will take place during the Jan. 28 pep fest. (Photo by Sophia Khori)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.