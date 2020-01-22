CPRoyalty1-23_1.jpg
The senior royalty members gather for a photo. In alphabetical order, the 2020 king and queen nominees include: Malia Ahelegbe, Billy Anderson, Grace Bassekle, Alaina Beedy, Chase Fellrath, Mikenna Fountain, Lauren Intihar, Anthony Novak, Piper Otto, Willy Saengchanh, Quincee Schloegel, Nicholas Stovall, Alvin Vang and Aaron Xiong. The crowning ceremony will take place during the Jan. 28 pep fest. (Photo by Sophia Khori)
CPRoyalty1-23_2.jpg
The underclassmen royalty representatives are all smiles. In alphabetical, these students include: Yaa Asare, 11, Gislaine Bassekle, 10, David Francischelli, 9, Dane Germany, 11, Brett Loughrey, 10, and Nyla McGee, 9. (Photo by Sophia Khori)

