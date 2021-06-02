Three Champlin Park Senior High School students recently reflected on their most memorable moments from high school and looked forward to plans after graduation. The Press worked with the staff at Champlin Park High to gather and compile the information. Each of the senior’s responses are below.
Graduating seniors from Champlin Park High School will take the stage during commencement at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 6. The ceremony will be at the 3M Arena at Mariucci, 1901 Fourth St. S.E., Minneapolis.
What is your most memorable learning experience during your high school career?
Samuel Berg — My most memorable learning experience from my high school years was failing to get into the Chamber Orchestra the first time I auditioned. At first, I was very frustrated because all I wanted at the time was to play with the Chamber. But it taught me that it’s okay to not be the best on your first try, and what matters is that you improve. I succeeded on my second audition, one year later.
Kaija Howard — The most memorable learning experience for me during high school was by far AP US History. The class itself was very difficult which made building a close-knit community of friends absolutely necessary. We organized study groups to review work outside of school and before the AP exam we all shared donuts and juice to calm our nerves. Not only did I learn a lot, but I made many friends in that class that I am still very close with today.
Alex Higgins — My most memorable learning experience during my high school career was either studying abroad in Chile for six months or a class called Block. In this class, we worked with the same group of students for a few months and eventually performed a presentation in the auditorium. We danced and some people sang—it was a lot of fun. We learned that great things can be done when you get to know the people around you.
What advice would you give to an incoming freshman to maximize their high school experience?
Berg — For the incoming freshmen, I’d say don’t worry too much about high school. Do well on tests, keep up with your work, and you’ll do well. You don’t need to have your next six years planned out right away, I didn’t know where I was going to college until halfway through my senior year. Also, talk to people and make new friends, because you should enjoy your time here while it lasts. Join activities, exchange contact info, meet with people after school to work on projects. In short, do things that make you happy while you’re learning.
Howard — High school consists of some of what feels like the hardest, most challenging moments of your life, but is also made up of some of the greatest. I think the key is to find balance between all the things you find important. Balancing school, work, jobs, clubs and just general personal life can become a lot but knowing when you need a break, or possibly a kickstart of motivation is very important to succeeding.
Higgins — Definitely try hard your first few years and don’t be too worried about what other people think. It’s easy to get caught up in other things but by the end of your senior year, you’ll realize you should have done some things differently.
What are your future plans after graduation?
Berg — After I graduate, I’m going to Winona State University to study psychology, and more specifically counseling, therapy, human services, or something along those lines.
Howard — This fall I will be moving to San Luis Obispo, California to attend California Polytechnic State University, majoring in communications and hopefully minoring in either accounting or Spanish.
Higgins — This summer I plan on working to save some money and in the fall I plan on attending Boston University to study economics. I’m really excited to live in a new city with people I have never met before.
