The 2019-20 school year will go down in history as the one that brought unprecedented changes and challenges to the world with the COVID-19 pandemic shaking up the norm.
Schools were one of the many institutions in the United States that were affected by the coronavirus, forcing school closures across the country. In Minnesota, schools were closed in late March, and it led to distance learning, athletic and activity cancellations and the cancellation of in-person graduations.
But that doesn’t mean that area schools didn’t celebrate the 2020 class of graduates. Champlin Park High School joined high schools across the state with virtual ceremonies.
On June 7, graduating students were honored on an evening broadcast that was hosted live by QCTV, CCX Media, CTN and North Metro TV and also broadcast live on YouTube.
“Certainly the class of 2020 will have a uniquely special place in the memories of Champlin Park High School,” Principal Michael George said during the introduction and ending of the video. “What they are going through as 17- and 18-year old seniors is more than I can ever have imagined when I was a senior in high school. My hope is that these students will take this opportunity to change the world.”
The ceremony opened and ended with aerial shots of the high school mixed with photos of students enjoying their time this past year. Besides George, several students spoke about the legacy of the 2020 class.
Piper Otto said strength is what the 2020 class leaves because they showed it while losing half their year and still finishing. David Evbayekha said that the legacy will be unforgettable because a lot of challenges came the seniors’ way with COVID-19, and they made it through.
“We overcame the situation by adapting to a new virtual world,” Callie Nguyen said. “And we got to express our inner creativity.”
Others spoke about what they were proud of during their time at the high school, including Mikenna Fountain who was most proud of winning Snow Days Queen because of the shock of winning.
Brianna Mutterer said she was proud of challenging herself by branching out, which opened up opportunities she didn’t think she would have.
Other students spoke about what they loved about being at Champlin Park.
Oluwatoboloba Osiberu said she loves that the school is really a “Rebel family,” and Neil Xiong said that he loved that any teacher would help him if he asked.
Justina Palmer said she loved the overall environment at the high school, including the atmosphere created by the teachers, and Kendall Bescio-Fassett said she loved the diversity and the community.
Malia Aheoegbe said she loved the groups and clubs because of the relationships she built through them.
“There’s so much to love,” Pooja Singh said. “I’ve created so many bonds throughout the years through Champlin Park which I never expected to create. And with those bonds, I got to venture out, and I got to learn so much about myself.”
Te’a Kreifels and Malia Braiedy were both student speakers who summed up the year in their speeches.
Kreifels, a theater student, started her speech with a quote from a show she started in, Addams Family. She asked her class to reflect on their story during their time at Champlin Park.
“Even though we never knew our year was going to get cut short, we are all still here today and we can say, ‘We did it,’ Kreifels said. “Our presence today is one of the biggest and brightest accomplishments.”
Braiedy said she might have changed what she did on what turned out to be the final day of her senior year before the pandemic forced distance learning. She said she would have put more into her classwork, hugged her friends tighter and thanked her teachers and the staff one more time.
She said she would have gone to more spring sports games and meet last year if she knew they would be canceled in 2020.
But in the end, it also allowed her to reflect on what the class of 2020 accomplished and what they might do in the future.
“It truly goes to show how we never truly appreciate something until it’s gone,” Braiedy said. “And although I can’t help but feel cheated out of the final moments of our high school career, I also can’t help but feel inspired by all that we’ve accomplished. … Go and give the world your all. Let everyone hear your voice loud and clear and be a force of change for the benefit of those around you.”
Amber Lovely sang the National Anthem, and Simran Desai spoke the invocation after a brief opening by George following the introduction, and Anoka-Hennepin schools superintendent David Law also spoke to the 2020 class.
The Champlin Park Symphonic Band also showed a small sample of what they did during distance learning, performing Danse Bohemian by Randall Standridge, and Anoka-Hennepin school board members Nicole Hayes and Bill Harvey announced the acceptance of the class of 2020 and the handing out of diplomas.
Parents and guardians were asked to hand out the diploma jacket to each student as their name was called on the screen in the order of the student’s advisory class. It took about 50 minutes to name all of the graduates.
George later said that Champlin Park hoped to have one last gathering in the near future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.