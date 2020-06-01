Champlin Park High School’s Georgiana Stammer has earned one of the highest honors a graduating senior can receive. She has been named a National Merit Scholar.
On May 12, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced this year’s winners who have earned the distinction of being a National Merit Scholar, and the $2,500 scholarship that comes with it. Stammer joins 43 others from the state of Minnesota to be named National Merit Scholars.
Anoka-Hennepin had five students named National Merit finalists. Stammer was joined by CPHS seniors Sarah Magner, Jack Nightingale, Connor Preston, and Blaine High School’s Ryan McGregor.
Students are chosen to be National Merit Scholar finalists based on their PSAT scores, which is the practice version of the SAT they take during their junior year. About 1.5 million students around the country take the test, and from those scores, about 16,000 semifinalists are chosen, who must then submit applications to become a finalist. Of those nationwide finalists, 2,500 will be named National Merit Scholars and receive a one-time $2,500 National Merit Scholarship, which is what Stammer earned. The remaining finalists will receive the college- and corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarships, ranging from $500 to $2,000 per year.
Later this month, the NMSC will announce further corporate-sponsored scholarship recipients, as well as college-sponsored National Merit scholarships, which will go to finalists who plan to attend specific institutions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.