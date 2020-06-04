Obstacles are nothing new to Champlin Park senior Jade Costello.
She had a kidney transplant when she was six-years old, had 37 surgeries and also survived a cancer scare when she was a junior. Instead of hitting a wall, Costello has actually turned her constant battle for good health into a positive.
And it created a lot of good memories she said she cherishes as she gets ready to graduate, especially being able to be a part of the Champlin community to help her through the toughest times.
“It was so helpful just having the support system of everyone and a real simple text message just meant so much,” Costello said. “Knowing I am making a difference, inspiring others, it is really cool.”
One of the ways Costello gave back was to bring the Letters of Love Club to Champlin after a few meetings in January. The club is a way for high school students to write uplifting letters to children in the hospital.
“I thought it was a cool experience and just wanted to bring it to Champlin because obviously those things hold a deep place in my heart,” Costello said.
Costello didn’t have the usual time in high school, missing three of her final five trimesters due to her health and the COVID-19 pandemic.
It all started when she was six-years old. She received a kidney transplant and had to continually have surgery for several years.
But the cancer scare began with her vision. Costello said she noticed she was having trouble seeing the board at school and told her mother. That set up a visit to the eye doctor.
“They called my kidney doctor,” Costello said. “I am not sure why, but thank god that they did because they told me to go to the ER.”
Costello said that she felt fine other than her vision, but they found seven lesions near her optic nerves that were putting pressure on her eyes. She was later diagnosed with Post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder.
It is a rare disorder, and Costello was the first person in Minnesota to see her brain affected.
This forced her to quit participating in basketball and softball and to put school near the back of her worries.
But this is when the school and community showed their true colors for Costello.
“The teachers were always super understanding when I had to go to the doctors,” she said. They always gave me time. They always were there for me.
“I always had that support system that was really good to fall back on because I always had a group of friends at the hospital just to keep me company.”
And after recovering, she was able to have one of her favorite weeks of high school as a senior during Homecoming week.
Costello said she remembers being a part of the Homecoming royalty, playing in the Rebels with a Cause Powder Puff game, the dance, the pep rally, ‘TP’ night and watching Champlin Park shut out Osseo in the football game that Friday.
Despite being able to participate in organized sports her last two years, Costello said watching them was always so much fun, especially with the success of the high school.
“I am really into sports obviously, so I really loved playing in the Powder Puff game,” she said. “I have always loved watching football, so to be able to play was fun.”
Costello had her community, her friends and her experiences of being a part of Champlin Park High School. And the battle with her health taught her so much about life, she said.
“It made me thankful for the little things,” Costello said.
The pandemic was just another challenge, and Costello is not letting it take away from her graduation.
She said that it might be disappointing to not have what was expected, but she expects to still be able to hang out with friends and take photos to make sure they have those memories.
“I am looking forward to sitting there in my cap and gown just to feel that I accomplished something,” Costello said.
The future for Costello after graduation begins at Minnesota State University, Mankato where she will be studying elementary education.
She said she needed to be close to home, and the college is both accessible and houses a good education program.
“I have always wanted to be a teacher,” Costello said. “I just wanted to work with kids. That’s what I knew I needed to do because I loved kids so much.”
But before she moves on to the next chapter of her life, Costello did have a message for her graduating class to also help them remain positive.
“Obviously, we all wanted something different but the moral of the story is we all got to do something that we all wanted to do and that’s graduate high school,” she said. “It might not be the way we wanted to end it, but we all can come together and feel like a family and get us ready for college – whether it is just a text message or a call or anything we can do to help each other to get us through this tough pandemic.”
