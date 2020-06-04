Principal: Michael George
Dear Class of 2020,
You have accomplished some truly amazing things in your 13 years of education, and while the final one-third of your 13th year is supposed to be a time when you should be enjoying school-life the most, this spring has been full of sacrifices, obstacles and disappointments.
In spite of all of this, both individually and collectively as a Champlin Park Family, you have risen above these challenges to meet the new demands and expectations placed upon you. You have found a way to overcome these challenges in an effort to support your needs, as well as the needs of your family and community.
Graduates, my hope as you move forward is that you use this experience as an opportunity to change a life, beginning with your own. I truly hope that you recognize that you have the capacity to do things differently, under duress, and have the ability to adjust to anything thrown at you.
I hope you view this experience as a stepping stone for making unprecedented changes in your life, and the life of others. The future leaders of this country are members of this graduating class, and I am so proud to have had the opportunity to spend the past 4 years learning with you, learning for you and learning from you.
Class of 2020, I am truly honored to say I am the principal of the class of 2020. You have had to give up so much, and you have done so with grace. I am most confident you will be positioned to change the lives of others and the trajectory of this country.
Thank you for the legacy you are leaving behind, and for all you have done for our school and community.
I didn’t need a pandemic to tell me this group of seniors was unprecedented, you have been showing me that since your arrival as freshman.
Congratulations Graduates!
Sincerely,
Michael George
Principal
Gradation speaker: Te’a Kreifels
There are many words that could describe our senior year; exciting, heartbroken, incredible, cut-short, and many more.
One of the things we all should have taken in from this year is that we should not take opportunities for granted, but knowing we went out there and strived for perfection.
Soak in the moments we got with our teachers, friends, and classmates because they molded us into the people we are today.
Life is bittersweet and all we can do is put a smile on our face and move forward into a new beginning. We should strive to be our best selves and take what we learned from this year and apply it to others; let them know what we learned.
We should be so proud of ourselves for finishing strong. It’s okay to cry, laugh, smile or be angry, but our class was meant to do great things out in the world.
What will we call “normal” after this pandemic is over? Our lives will never be normal but we shouldn’t be intimidated by that. With that being said, be the one who makes a difference.
We are strong. We are one. We are the class of 2020.
Graduation speaker: Malia Braiedy
Congratulations again to the Class of 2020.
As you begin to find your place in the world, remember that you exist with purpose. You were born to change the world, but that doesn’t just mean in big ways. You were born to change the world by being there for those you love, by helping out in the community, by complementing strangers.
Changing the world doesn’t only mean fixing world hunger or finding a cure for cancer. All of the little things add up, and your impact is valid regardless. But if you do fix the big issues along the way, no harm is done by that.
It’s truly an honor to graduate alongside all of you. I’m so glad for all of the times we’ve had together, and I can’t wait to see where the future takes us.
Thank you, Class of 2020.
