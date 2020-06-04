Name: Simran Desai
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
Being with some amazing students and teachers and just having some fun times.
Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school.
I got straight As. I graduated in the top 10 out of 700. AP scholar with honors
What are your plans after high school?
College at Hofstra University in Long Island, New York. I am playing Division I tennis for them and studying neuroscience.
Name: Callie Nguyen
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
Being in Class with Ms. Noble.
Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school.
Connecting with a lot of teachers which built me a great foundation of support to help me achieve what I achieved.
What are your plans after high school?
I plan to attend Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota, Winona, to major in business marketing, and I would love to study abroad and better my Spanish and sign language.
Name: Mikenna Fountain
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
Learning that its OK to speak your mind and allow people to know how you feel.
Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school.
I achieved my goals by having support from my teachers. They were always there to support and motivate me.
What are your plans after high school?
I will be attending Texas Southern University.
Name: Neil Xiong
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
Being able to gain confidence in myself and being able to get help for myself from teachers.
Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school.
I worked hard even when I was down and broken mentally. I always built myself up.
What are your plans after high school?
I plan to go to college for financial advising.
Name: Justina Palmer
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
In IB English 12, we went around the school reading sections of Streetcar, and I had to read in the show.
Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school.
With the help of my teachers encouraging me and the healthy competitiveness between my classmates.
What are your plans after high school?
Going to University of St. Thomas, and I’m majoring in entrepreneurship and marketing.
Name: Piper Otto
What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?
When I was a junior, the academic side got harder, and it challenged me more than any other year. After that year, I really showed what I could do.
Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school.
With the help of my friends and classmates pushing me to do better.
What are your plans after high school?
I am planning on going to a four-year college and playing softball at Gustavus.
