Champlin Park High School graduate Aaron Fulton was named the new head boys hockey coach for Eastview for the 2020-21 season.
Former Eastview coach Drey Bradley retired this past season which created the opening, and Fulton was named his successor by assistant principal for curriculum and athletics Matt Percival last week.
“I could not be more humbled and honored to become a part of the Eastview family,” Fulton said in a press release. “Hockey has been such a big and influential part of my life, as well as my family’s, and the game has taught me many valuable life lessons along the way. I’m fortunate to be able to continue to give back to the game I love and be able to pass on some of these life lessons to the boys in the Eastview hockey program.”
Fulton was a three-sport athlete while at Champlin Park and, as the oldest of five children, grew up in a competitive family. He played varsity football, hockey and baseball for two years and was an all-conference selection in all three sports as a senior.
After high school, Fulton went to St. Could State University where he graduated with a degree in sports management in 2006.
He started his coaching career in the St. Cloud Youth Hockey Association as a four-year Bantam coach, and he followed that up with five years at Mounds View as the Bantam A head coach and a varsity assistant.
Fulton has been at the AA Bantam level for the past seven years as the head coach for the Centennial Cougars. The Cougars made two Minnesota state hockey tournaments and won three VFW state championships while coaching there.
Fulton is also coaching the 14s and 15s for Division 6 with the Minnesota Hockey High Performance Program and is currently a United States Hockey League scout for the Chicago Steel and was also just named the coach for the Minnesota Blades Boy’s 15U Fall Tier 1 program.
Fulton currently lives in Blaine with his wife Annie, and his three children, Ryann (13), Emmy (3), and Charlie (1).
A virtual meet and greet opportunity with hockey families will be arranged at Eastview at a later date and time.
“We are beyond excited to have coach Fulton join the Eastview High School and Lightning hockey community,” Percival said in a press release. “What stuck out about Aaron was his leadership experience and communication strategies around developing relationships with each student athlete in the high school program as well as the youth community.”
- Anthony Iozzo
