Seniors Emma Saksa and Tashina Beyioku-Alase both closed out successful high school careers March 27 in the Class 2A state meet at Champlin Park High School.
The two Rebels were supposed to be competing with teammate sophomore Katie Johnson, who won the 5AA section all-around title, but Johnson broke her wrist in practice before the meet. She was present but could not compete.
Beyioku-Alase competed in the floor exercise, and she scored a 9.45, besting her 5AA section score (9.325).
She was fifth after the first session at state. She fell to a tie for 14th by the end of state.
Forest Lake senior Claire O’Gorman won the state title on the floor with a 9.65, and Park Center senior Annika Lee was second with a 9.6.
Sartell senior Marley Michaud, who won the state all-around title, was third with a 9.575.
Saksa competed on the uneven bars after winning the 5AA section title.
She slipped off a bar, and she had to regroup and get more chalk for her hands. She was able to finish strong to salvage her score and finish with an 8.475. That was good for 38th.
Michaud won the uneven bars title with a 9.725, and Sartell senior Carly Yang was second with a 9.6. Stillwater junior Ashley Peterson was third with a 9.475.
